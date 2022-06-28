Pays to check — A woman was sent a collection letter from a company asking for $290 in Foster City, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Friday, June 17.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone stole and vandalized a business on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 7:53 p.m. Monday, June 20.
Commercial burglary. Someone broke into a work vehicle on Shell Boulevard and stole tools, it was reported 8:01 a.m. Monday, June 20.
Petty theft. Someone stole an electric scooter on De Leon Lane, it was reported 8:10 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Robbery. Someone threatened to jump a man and take his jewelry on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 4:20 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 400 block of Filbert Street was cited for having an active warrant, it was reported 1:49 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Citation. A man on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was cited for possessing narcotics paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine, it was reported 8:28 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
