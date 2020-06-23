Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Two-bit thug: Someone committed a petty theft at Pacific Supermarket on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 3 p.m. Friday, June 12.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Disorderly conduct. Someone was acting disorderly at a Starbucks on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Narcotics. Someone reportedly had narcotics on them on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Burglary. Someone committed a burglary at the Dollar Tree on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance on Commercial Avenue, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.

Arrest. Someone was arrested after storing a vehicle on Rockwood Drive, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday, June 15.

SAN MATEO

Accident. Someone was hit by a vehicle while crossing Delaware Street resulting in knee pain, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Disturbance. Someone got into a verbal altercation with an employee and customers of an establishment on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Robbery. Someone walked up to a parked car and tried to hit the driver through the window on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 4:39.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription