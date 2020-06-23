Two-bit thug: Someone committed a petty theft at Pacific Supermarket on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 3 p.m. Friday, June 12.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Disorderly conduct. Someone was acting disorderly at a Starbucks on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Narcotics. Someone reportedly had narcotics on them on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Burglary. Someone committed a burglary at the Dollar Tree on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance on Commercial Avenue, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after storing a vehicle on Rockwood Drive, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday, June 15.
SAN MATEO
Accident. Someone was hit by a vehicle while crossing Delaware Street resulting in knee pain, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Disturbance. Someone got into a verbal altercation with an employee and customers of an establishment on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Robbery. Someone walked up to a parked car and tried to hit the driver through the window on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 4:39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.