Did anyone learn a lesson? Someone used stolen personal information from a San Carlos resident to apply for a student loan, it was reported 12:18 p.m. Monday, June 14.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A man called on behalf of his neighbor whose catalytic converter was stolen on Admiralty Lane, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for violating a criminal protective order for domestic violence. He was also cited for possession of various narcotic paraphernalia. A report was taken 1:12 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Auto burglary. A vehicle on Foster City Boulevard was entered, and a phone and a garage door opener were taken, it was reported 9:56 a.m. Sunday, June 13.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A man was contacted at the 100 Block of Poplar Street at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, during a traffic enforcement stop, and a record check found he was driving with a suspended license and didn’t have an ignition interlock.
Citation. A man was contacted at 11:32 p.m. Monday, June 14, on the 100 Block of Highway 1. Suspected controlled substances were located in the vehicle, and a record check found that there was an outstanding warrant out for him. He was issued a citation.
