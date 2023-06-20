Around the same time as that Newsom-Hannity interview — just sayin’
A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for throwing a television remote at her male partner on the 700 block of Arnold Way in Half Moon Bay, it was reported 7:46 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Civil standby. A woman was refusing to pay and give the contractor’s company their tools back on Wakefield Drive, it was reported 10:43 a.m. Thursday, June 15.
Non-injury accident. A Safeway van ran into a pole on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:41 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Citation. Someone was issued a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 12.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at the Popeyes Chicken on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole on Camaritas Avenue, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
Assault. Someone assaulted another person on Armour Avenue, it was reported 1:50 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of Orange Avenue and Fourth Lane, it was reported 12:37 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
Drug use. A man in a blue shirt and red bandana was in possession of drugs on Chestnut Street, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Battery. There was a physical altercation between employees delivering items and students, it was reported 12:33 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Petty theft. A man in a black hoodie and pants stole two packages on 2nd Avenue, it was reported 11:35 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear plate off a green Toyota Corolla, it was reported 6:28 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
Grand theft. A man stole two sewing machines and other items from a store on Walnut Street, it was reported 2:54 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
