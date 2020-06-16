Someone’s gonna pay: A landlord threw a renter’s belongings outside of the unit on Middlefield Road in Redwood City without any notice after the renter fell behind in rent, it was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone entered another person’s garage and stole a bicycle on Somerset Street, it was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday, June 5.
Disturbance. A customer on Charter Street was irate and yelling at employees after becoming upset over an exchange, it was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday, June 5.
Burglary. Someone believed their home on Laurel Street was broken into while they were in the hospital, it was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday, June 5.
Burglary. Someone broke into a home on Oak Avenue through a slider while the residents were sleeping and stole two laptops, an iPad and music items, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Friday, June 5.
