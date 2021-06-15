Remains to be seen: Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard in Foster City reported seeing what appeared to be human remains floating in the lagoon, but it turned out to be a coconut wrapped in a blanket, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Monday, June 7.
FOSTER CITY
Fire assist. Multiple people reported that there was a house on fire on Comet Drive, it turned out to be a fence fire, it was reported 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
Petty theft. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard reported that their wallet was taken out of their shopping cart, but it was eventually returned to them, it was reported 7:36 p.m. Monday, June 7.
Commercial burglary. Someone broke into a building on Sea Spray Lane, but it is unknown if anything was taken, it was reported 8:11 a.m. Sunday, June 6.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A man was approached during a traffic enforcement stop and found to possess drug paraphernalia, and so was issued a citation. The stop occurred on the 900 Block of El Camino Real 11:15 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Arrest. A man was approached for a traffic enforcement stop at El Camino Real at Eaton Avenue at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, June 5, and was found to have four outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was also in possession of a concealed dagger and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
