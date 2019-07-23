Stop it!: A motorist was suddenly braking for no apparent reason on Veterans Boulevard in Redwood City, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Foster City
Suspicious activity. Someone reported their house door open on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Suspended license. A San Francisco resident was cited for driving with a suspended license on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Theft. A vehicle was stolen on Chess Drive, it was reported at 7:43 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
Deadly weapon. Someone was waving a knife on East Hillsdale and Foster City boulevards, it was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Redwood City
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked vehicle on Marshall Street, it was reported at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
Armed robbery. A man was held at gunpoint and robbed on Hudson Street, it was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Reckless driving. A white Nissan was running red lights and swerving on Broadway, it was reported at 11:24 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Theft. A bike was stolen on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 9:0 p.m. Friday, July 12.
