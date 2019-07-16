They were after the dough: Someone stole drinks and food from a bakery on Fifth Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Redwood City
Hit-and-run. A biker was struck by a motorist who drove away on Oak Grove, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Petty theft. A man stole items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Petty theft. A man stole items from a store on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, July 11.
Hazard. A motorist struck a tree limb while driving which fell and blocked Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit another vehicle before driving away on Pine Street, it was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
San Mateo
DUI. A man was seen snorting a substance while driving recklessly on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Reckless driving. A motorist was weaving in and out of traffic before almost hitting the curb on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
