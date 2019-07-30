That’s a clothes call: A woman took clothes from a shop on Veterans Boulevard in Redwood City and dropped them on her way out before leaving in a green Jeep, it was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Redwood City
Theft. A license plate was stolen off a company truck on Shoreline Drive, it was reported at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Hazard. A basket was in the road on Highway 101, it was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Accident. A bike hit a pedestrian on Arguello Street, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Reckless drivers. A man driving a blue Nissan was seen driving erratically on Blu Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Stolen vehicle. A car parked on Winslow Street was stolen, it was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
San Mateo
DUI. A drunk driver was reported running a red light on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Welfare. A gang-related fight occurred on North Eldorado Street, it was reported at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Burglary. A car was broken into and items were stolen, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Intoxicated. An intoxicated customer refused to leave on Second Avenue, it was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.