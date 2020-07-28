Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Feeling saucy: A person threw water and sauces in a waiter’s face at a restaurant on Chestnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday, July 20.

REDWOOD CITY

Disturbance. A person has continuously been putting sticks in the locks of doors of a business on El Camino Real so employees cannot open them, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Monday, July 20.

Disturbance. A person who was not a customer in a store on El Camino Real was verbally abusive, tried touching a customer and opened a bottle of wine and started drinking it, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday, July 20.

Disturbance. A person’s co-worker stole money from someone’s wallet and attempted to run that person over with their car, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

Suspicious circumstances. A person was arrested after knocking on doors and banging a window with a tree branch on Hudson Street, it was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Grand theft. A theft occurred on Edison Avenue, it was reported at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Burglary. A burglary occurred on Country Club Drive, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

Petty theft. Someone stole items from United Parcel Service on Forbes Boulevard, it was reported at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Burglary. A burglary occurred on Barrington Court, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, June 22.

