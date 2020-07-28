Feeling saucy: A person threw water and sauces in a waiter’s face at a restaurant on Chestnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday, July 20.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A person has continuously been putting sticks in the locks of doors of a business on El Camino Real so employees cannot open them, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Disturbance. A person who was not a customer in a store on El Camino Real was verbally abusive, tried touching a customer and opened a bottle of wine and started drinking it, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Disturbance. A person’s co-worker stole money from someone’s wallet and attempted to run that person over with their car, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Suspicious circumstances. A person was arrested after knocking on doors and banging a window with a tree branch on Hudson Street, it was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. A theft occurred on Edison Avenue, it was reported at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on Country Club Drive, it was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole items from United Parcel Service on Forbes Boulevard, it was reported at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on Barrington Court, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.