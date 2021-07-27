Creepers from the blue lagoon: Someone on Aruba Lane in Foster City came home to find people in their house who then fled via kayak on the water, the trespassers were later contacted but no prosecution was desired, it was reported 5:02 p.m. Friday, July 16.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle on Port Royal Avenue, it was reported 6:23 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a man’s vehicle on Plaza View Lane and the loss was estimated at $3,000, it was reported 12:07 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Arrest. A woman on Bounty Drive was arrested for DUI and transported to First Chance, it was reported 2:56 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
Arrest. A man on Foster City Boulevard was arrested for DUI and transported to First Chance, it was reported 2:53 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Petty theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Jamaica Street, it was reported 8:54 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
SAN CARLOS
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle on the 1500 block of San Carlos Avenue was stolen, it was reported 7 a.m. Monday, July 19.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred on the 1600 block of El Camino Real and the vehicle was tampered with. The total loss was $30, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the 1000 block of Hall Street and the total loss was about $300, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Commercial burglary. Someone jumped over a chain-link fence at a commercial business on the 800 block of American Street and cut a catalytic converter from the vehicle inside the gated yard, it was reported at 6 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tamarack Avenue, it was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 16.
