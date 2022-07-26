Locker up — Someone cut open six lockers in a women’s locker room on El Camino Real in San Bruno and stole miscellaneous items, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Friday, July 15.
SAN MATEO
Locker up — Someone cut open six lockers in a women’s locker room on El Camino Real in San Bruno and stole miscellaneous items, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Friday, July 15.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a man’s car on Avila Road and took items from his glove compartment, it was reported 7:39 a.m. Friday, July 15.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white box truck on Cypress Avenue , it was reported 7:20 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
Petty theft. Someone stole property worth $950 or less on the 700 Block of 26th Avenue, it occurred at noon Saturday, July 9.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on the 3700 block of Wilshire Avenue, it occurred at 5:02 a.m. Saturday, July 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A woman took a man’s car on Veterans Boulevard without permission and the man called her multiple times, but she refused to return it, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Friday, July 15.
Theft. Someone stole a phone on Maple Street, it was reported 9:12 a.m. Friday, July 15.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a blue four-door Toyota Sundridge on Beech Street, it was reported 6:48 a.m. Friday, July 15.
Arrest. A man in a gray sweater and light gray pants was arrested for twice attempting to steal a man’s bag on Middlefield Road, it was reported 2:11 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
