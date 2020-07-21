Hats of to that dummy: A person stole a hat from a mannequin and another item from a store in Half Moon Bay, totaling $300 worth of merchandise , it was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, June 24.
BURLINGAME
Brandishing a weapon. A passenger in a vehicle on California Drive brandished a knife at another driver, it was reported at 6:24 a.m. Friday, June 26.
Malicious mischief. A person threw eggs at another person’s residence and damaged their window, it was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Assault. An intoxicated customer at a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue was shoving other customers, it was reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone’s credit card was being used fraudulently on Broadway after getting gas, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday, May 29.
SAN BRUNO
Fireworks. People threw fireworks out of their vehicle on Georgia and Milton avenues and drove off, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
Burglary. Someone on West San Bruno Avenue came home to find someone who didn’t belong there, it was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole the tip jar from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday, July 3.
