Hats of to that dummy: A person stole a hat from a mannequin and another item from a store in Half Moon Bay, totaling $300 worth of merchandise , it was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

BURLINGAME

Brandishing a weapon. A passenger in a vehicle on California Drive brandished a knife at another driver, it was reported at 6:24 a.m. Friday, June 26.

Malicious mischief. A person threw eggs at another person’s residence and damaged their window, it was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Assault. An intoxicated customer at a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue was shoving other customers, it was reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone’s credit card was being used fraudulently on Broadway after getting gas, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday, May 29.

SAN BRUNO

Fireworks. People threw fireworks out of their vehicle on Georgia and Milton avenues and drove off, it was reported at 12:03 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

Burglary. Someone on West San Bruno Avenue came home to find someone who didn’t belong there, it was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

Petty theft. Someone stole the tip jar from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday, July 3.

