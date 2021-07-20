Funny money: Someone unknowingly used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for goods at a convenience store on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Monday, July 5.
SAN BRUNO
Citation. Someone was cited for committing a vehicle code violation on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported graffiti on San Mateo Avenue via the graffiti hotline, it was reported at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported gang graffiti on Milton Avenue, it was reported 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Residential burglary. Someone stole fireworks and $1,000 worth of bins and tools from a residence on Crestwood Drive, it was reported 6:25 p.m. Monday, July 12.
BURLINGAME
Violation. Someone violated a restraining order on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a vehicle on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:55 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Lang Road, it was reported 10:24 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed a vehicle’s window on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 6:10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
