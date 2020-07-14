Just whistle while you work: Someone called the police on a group of people on 37th Avenue in San Mateo because of “loud whistling,” it was reported at 5:13 a.m. Monday, July 6.
FOSTER CITY
Shoplifting. An officer initiated activity at Edgewater Boulevard after being advised of a shoplifter, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Theft. A bike was stolen from Rock Harbor lane, it was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Grand theft. An officer initiated activity on Shell Boulevard after uncovering a theft worth $1,000, it was reported at 3:03 a.m.
Petty theft. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Sea Spray Lane, stealing $300 worth of items, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
Petty theft. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Sea Spray Lane, stealing $300 worth of items, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A person on El Camino Real tried to take another person’s belongings and steal their money, it was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Disturbance. Two people on Main Street got in an argument and threw punches, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday July 7.
Grand theft. Someone on Woodside Road gained unauthorized access to a savings account and withdrew a large sum of money, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.