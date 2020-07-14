Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Just whistle while you work: Someone called the police on a group of people on 37th Avenue in San Mateo because of “loud whistling,” it was reported at 5:13 a.m. Monday, July 6.

FOSTER CITY

Shoplifting. An officer initiated activity at Edgewater Boulevard after being advised of a shoplifter, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Theft. A bike was stolen from Rock Harbor lane, it was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Grand theft. An officer initiated activity on Shell Boulevard after uncovering a theft worth $1,000, it was reported at 3:03 a.m.

Petty theft. Someone ransacked a vehicle on Sea Spray Lane, stealing $300 worth of items, it was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

REDWOOD CITY

Disturbance. A person on El Camino Real tried to take another person’s belongings and steal their money, it was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Disturbance. Two people on Main Street got in an argument and threw punches, it was reported at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday July 7.

Grand theft. Someone on Woodside Road gained unauthorized access to a savings account and withdrew a large sum of money, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

