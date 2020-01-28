Smells like trouble: Three suspects stole fragrance items and were last seen running toward Macy’s on 31st Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
San Mateo
Auto burglary. Someone reported hearing people attempting to break into their silver Volvo on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported at 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Auto burglary. Someone reported their Dodge Durango was tampered with and their other vehicle had been broken into on North Humboldt Street with items missing, it was reported at 9:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Fraud. Someone reported their accounts had been hacked into and money was withdrawn on Alhambra Road, it was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Burglary. Someone reported the window of their black Ford Fusion was smashed on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Millbrae
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into and a laptop was stolen on the 100 block of El Camino Real some time between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday Jan. 3 on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported shortly thereafter.
Attempted burglary. A vehicle was broken into on the 100 block of El Camino Real some time between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday Jan. 3, it was reported shortly thereafter.
