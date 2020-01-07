That’s no fun: A woman was screaming obscenities out the window at people in the park on Davey Glen Road in Belmont, it was reported at 1:09 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Foster City
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was caught driving with a suspended license at Foster City Boulevard and Balclutha Drive, it was reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Traffic control. There was an ongoing issue with people running stop signs at Port Royal Avenue and Jamaica North, it was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Grand theft. A theft occurred on Shell Boulevard, it was reported around 11:24 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on Timberhead Lane, it was reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into through a smashed window on Baffin Court and Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Shoplifting. A San Mateo resident was placed under citizen’s arrest on Metro Center Boulevard where police cited and released him, it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
