All we need is music, sweet music: A man was found dancing in the street at Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Redwood City
Disturbance. A group of three people were drinking and smoking drugs on Oak Avenue, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Stolen vehicle. A 2003 silver Mazda Protege was last seen at 10 a.m. in a driveway on Goodwin Avenue, it was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Vandalism. There was an ongoing issue of transients breaking into a dumpster area on Broadway, it was reported at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Disturbance. There was an unwanted person inside a store on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Disturbance. An unwanted transient set up camp and had the area covered with a tarp on Spring Street, it was reported at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
South San Francisco
Fraud. Someone was cited for being in possession of narcotics at Safeway on Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Narcotics. Someone was reported in possession of narcotics at Macs Children and Family Services on West Orange Avenue, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
