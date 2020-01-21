Adding fuel to the fire: Someone broke the gas pump at a gas station and refused to pay in Redwood City, it was reported at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Redwood City
Trespass. There was an attempt to steal items on Jeffereson Avenue, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Theft. Shoplifting occurred on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Vandalism. Someone’s windshield was cracked on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Assault. Two men punched and kicked someone in an attempt to take their wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
Arrest. Someone was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant on El Camino Real at Lincoln Boulevard, it was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
San Mateo
Theft. Someone claimed their caretaker was stealing money from them, it occurred on East 40th Avenue, it was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Burglary. The window of a gray Subaru Forrester was smashed and items worth thousands of dollars were stolen on North B Street, it was reported at 2:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Hit-and-run. A car hit a stop sign at Hacienda Street and 24th Avenue, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
