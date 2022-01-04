Bah humbug — Someone complained that a Burlingame resident was caroling too loudly on the corner of Stanley Road and Bayswater Avenue, it was reported 10:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on the first block of South Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
Arrest. Someone was contacted on the 600 block of Broadway for stealing from a convenience store and was arrested for resisting deputies commands, it was reported 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Residential burglary. Someone smashed the rear sliding glass door of a house on the 900 block of Clearfield Drive and rummaged through the residence but did not steal anything, it was reported 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Citation. A man was cited for shoplifting from a store from the first to 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 8:36 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
