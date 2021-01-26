Some people are trashy: Someone in a blue Chevrolet truck threw six bags of garbage in a parking lot on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Malicious mischief. Malicious mischief took place on Ramona Avenue, it was reported at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Burglary. A burglary took place on Cypress Avenue, it was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Petty theft. There was a petty theft at a Starbucks on McLellan Drive, it was reported at 5:15a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Petty theft. There was a petty theft at a Circle-K on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A San Jose resident was arrested during a traffic stop for driving under the influence, and was found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on Miramontes Point Road, it was reported at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Misdemeanor warrant. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance on the 200 block of Pilarcitos Avenue, it was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
