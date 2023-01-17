That seems like a lot — A Foster City resident was arrested for intentionally harboring and aiding another individual with 16 outstanding arrest warrants, as well as an outstanding warrant of her own. It occurred on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue in San Mateo County, it was reported 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Theft by false pretenses. Someone reported that they had been scammed out of over $30,000 in an international online scam on the 100 block of Berotcchi Lane, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Arrest. A man who lives in Millbrae was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:09 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke a vehicle’s window on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, but no items from inside the car were reported stolen. It was reported 5:11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Theft. Someone stole $600 worth of packages from a building’s mail room, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Stolen vehicle. Someone broke into a white Chevy Astro Van the previous evening and drove off, it was reported 7:38 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Petty theft. A man in a blue mask and black leather jacket stole two coffee machines from a business, it was reported 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested for three outstanding arrest warrants on the 1000 block of El Camino Real. They were found to be in possession of identifying information that didn’t belong to them, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. It was reported 8:58 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Citation. A San Carlos resident was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 700 block of Chestnut Street, it was reported 3:46 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Fraud. Someone hacked into a business and purchased items fraudulently, it was reported 9:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Brandish weapon. Someone wearing a black hoodie and jeans threatened someone with a machete, claiming that he stole a bicycle. It occurred on Manzanita Street and was reported 2:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Arrest. Someone wearing black boots and gray pants was arrested for trespassing on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 1:21 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Burglary. Someone reported a burglary at a residence on Park Road, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
