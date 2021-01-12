Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Was it withdrawals? Someone at Chase Bank on El Camino Real in San Bruno was using profanity toward tellers and refused to leave, it was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Burglary. Someone smashed a driver’s side rear window and stole items worth about $4,600 on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported Friday, Jan. 1.

Grand theft. There was a report of a vehicle burglary of approximately $1,520 from two of the resident’s vehicles on the 100 block of El Paseo, it was reported on Monday, Dec. 28.

Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting from a retail store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

Grand theft. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole items worth about $1,220 including sunglasses, keys and cash on the 1100 block of El Camino Real between Saturday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 26.

