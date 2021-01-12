Was it withdrawals? Someone at Chase Bank on El Camino Real in San Bruno was using profanity toward tellers and refused to leave, it was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Burglary. Someone smashed a driver’s side rear window and stole items worth about $4,600 on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported Friday, Jan. 1.
Grand theft. There was a report of a vehicle burglary of approximately $1,520 from two of the resident’s vehicles on the 100 block of El Paseo, it was reported on Monday, Dec. 28.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for shoplifting from a retail store on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
Grand theft. Someone broke into a vehicle and stole items worth about $1,220 including sunglasses, keys and cash on the 1100 block of El Camino Real between Saturday, Dec. 19, and Saturday, Dec. 26.
