That’s creepy — Someone left a note and a photo of someone with their eyes poked out on South B Street in San Mateo, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
BURLINGAME
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 4:49 am
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Robbery. Someone stole money from a residence on Crescent Avenue, it was reported 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a building on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Burglary. Someone broke a window of a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard and stole a bag, it was reported 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Drunk Driver. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on Airport and Old Bayshore boulevards, it was reported 12:09 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone broke into a vehicle parked on Hiller Street and stole the registration, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Burglary. Someone broke into a residence on Pullman Avenue, it was reported 10:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Theft. Someone stole from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Theft. Someone stole a vehicle parked on Granada Street during the night, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
