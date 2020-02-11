What’s the cause for alarm?: Someone reported hearing a beeping noise coming from a device on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Millbrae
Arrest. Two people were arrested for shoplifting on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was booked for having two outstanding warrants on Library Avenue, it was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Cited. A Millbrae resident was cited and released on Murchison Drive after being confirmed of having an active warrant, it was reported at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Burglary. The back window of a vehicle was smashed and multiple bags including one containing a camera were stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
San Bruno
Suspicious person. Someone was urinating in public and began yelling “Do you want some of this” while his genitals were out on West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Cited. Someone was cited on Crestmoor Drive for suspicious behavior in a vehicle, it was reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.