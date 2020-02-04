Guerrilla warfare: Someone was hiding in bushes and jumping out at cars and trying to hit them at the intersection of El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Millbrae
Auto burglary. A backpack stolen from a vehicle after its window was smashed on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole approximately $2,030 worth of property on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant on Adrian Road, it was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Burglary. The back window of a vehicle was smashed and multiple bags including one containing a laptop had been stolen on Rollins Road, it was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
San Bruno
ID theft. Someone attempted to open accounts using someone else’s name, it was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Assault. An incident of assault with a deadly weapon occurred on Third Avenue, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Disturbance. A group of five transients made an encampment for a couple of days on Sylvan Avenue and refused to leave, it was reported at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.