E-thief — Someone riding an electronic scooter stole jewelry on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole six handbags, and prosecution was desired on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone was sleeping on a bench and refused to leave on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Oakmont Drive, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone saw a vehicle under an overpass that appeared to be left parked for several weeks on the corner of San Mateo Avenue and Hermosa Street, it was reported 12:49 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
