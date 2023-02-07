Slice of life — Someone stole a large plastic sword on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a blue Jeep Cherokee on Bradford Street, it was reported 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Disturbance. Someone was being verbally aggressive and yelling profanities at passersby on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Assault. Someone was assaulted with a deadly weapon on Broadway, it was reported 5:47 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Suspicious person. Someone tried to open an account with an unknown person’s ID and had that person’s wallet on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was shot in the back by a pellet while riding a bike on Fernside Street, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
SAN BRUNO
Hit-and-run. Someone driving a silver SUV hit another vehicle on Angus Avenue and fled, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Assault. Someone with road rage pulled another driver over on Milton Avenue and struck them in the chest, it was reported 10:54 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle parked on San Mateo Avenue and stole two laptops, it was reported 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 .
Robbery. Someone with a knife crawled into a private garage on El Camino Real and stole items, it was reported 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
The Burlingame Historical Society presents Jon Mays: "How the News is Made." Read moreHow the News is Made
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
Ray Fowler said:
