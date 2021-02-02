So right it was wrong: A left turn signal was facing the wrong way on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
MILLBRAE
Terrorist threats. Someone reported they felt that another person was going to cause them harm on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Vehicle burglary. Someone reported that their driver’s side window was smashed on Monterey Street between 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle on the 700 block of Santa Margarita Avenue, it was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Commercial burglary. Multiple tools were stolen from an open garage on the 700 block of Crestwood Drive between 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, and 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.