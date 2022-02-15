What kind of game are you playing? — Someone saw juveniles throwing balls at each other on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone complained about a vehicle that was parked illegally and had loud music playing on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 5:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Animal problem. Someone called concerned about a small dog in a large vehicle parked in the sun with all its windows up on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone possibly heard shots fired on Trenton Drive, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Reckless driver. Someone wove in and out of traffic, almost hitting another vehicle on the corner of El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue, it was reported 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole on Bay View Plaza, it was reported 8:41 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Hit-and-run. A driver struck a parked vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Found property. Someone found an iPad on Rollins Road, it was reported 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
