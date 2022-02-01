Dehydration is no joke — Someone was yelled at and slapped on the arm for taking down their mask to drink water on Crestview Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 4:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone with an outstanding warrant was contacted and received a citation on the 300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
Stored vehicle. A vehicle on the 100 block of Palm Avenue was towed for being parked for more than 72 hours, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for lying down next to a pile of trash and attempting to light it on the corner of Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Arrest. Someone was on the hood of a vehicle, breaking the front windshield, in an attempt to steal it from the corner of East Hillcrest Boulevard and El Camino Real, and was arrested 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
