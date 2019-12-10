Cause for alarm: A man wearing sandals and a beige sweater had been sleeping at a table since 5 a.m., then woke up and started yelling at people whenever they walked in or left on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Foster City
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on Edgewater Boulevard for driving under the influence, it was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Theft. Two vehicles were broken into on Niantic Drive, it was reported at 3:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Metro Center Boulevard for driving under the influence, it was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.
Vandalism. Someone reported property damage on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Fraud. Someone called asking for money at Coronado Lane, it was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Redwood City
Suspicious person. A man was walking in the middle of the street and vehicles had to go around him on Marlin Drive, it was reported at 5:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Loud music complaint. There was a loud car radio on East Bayshore Road, it was reported at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Another call came in at 1:49 a.m.
