‘Yer in trouble now!: Someone was seen urinating on the walls on the 500 Block of Hampshire Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
San Mateo
Burglary. A car was broken into on St. Matthews Avenue, it was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Burglary. A rental car was broken into through a smashed window on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 8:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window on Polhemus Road, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Burglary. A car was broken into on 43rd Avenue, it was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Stolen car. Someone stole a car on South Claremont Street, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone cut the lock off a gate, entered a construction site and stole about $1,200 worth of tools on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue, it was reported at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window and two power tools worth about $2,100 were taken on Circle Star Way, it was reported at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
