911, what’s your emergency?: A customer was upset a rental car wasn’t ready on Malcolm Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Millbrae
Burglary. A backpack and a suitcase with clothes and electronics worth about $2,650 were stolen from a car that was broken into on the first block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Burglary. A suitcase and briefcase containing electronics and clothing worth about $7,000 were stolen from a car that was broken into on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Burglary. There were roughly $6,390 in losses when a car was broken into on the first block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Burlingame
Burglary. A business office door was kicked in on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Suspicious circumstances. A resident observed a suspicious van in the neighborhood of Eastmoor Road, it was reported at 10:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Burglary. Someone kicked in the door of a business on El Camino Real and was destroying the cash register, it was reported at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 17.
Burglary. A resident returned to their home on Mariposa Drive to find it ransacked, it was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
