These weren’t complimentary?: A guest stole a TV and two lamps out of a room on Winward Way in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for attempting to flee the scene and was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine on the 100 block Bloom Lane, it was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Petty theft. Someone filed an online report of petty theft on the 300 block of Coronado Avenue, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Robbery. Two people were threatened with a knife to surrender their bikes on Highway 1, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Traffic accident. There was a no injury traffic accident with multiple vehicles on Highway 1, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

SAN CARLOS

Suspended license. An Oakland resident was cited for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Laurel Street, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for a city ordinance violation, giving a false name and attempting to flee the scene on foot on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

