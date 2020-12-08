These weren’t complimentary?: A guest stole a TV and two lamps out of a room on Winward Way in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for attempting to flee the scene and was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine on the 100 block Bloom Lane, it was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Petty theft. Someone filed an online report of petty theft on the 300 block of Coronado Avenue, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Robbery. Two people were threatened with a knife to surrender their bikes on Highway 1, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Traffic accident. There was a no injury traffic accident with multiple vehicles on Highway 1, it was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
SAN CARLOS
Suspended license. An Oakland resident was cited for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Laurel Street, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for a city ordinance violation, giving a false name and attempting to flee the scene on foot on the 1000 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.