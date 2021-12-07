Trashy: Someone saw graffiti on new garbage bins on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 7:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
SAN BRUNO
Residential burglary. Someone was seen stealing packages on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 2:59 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Assault. Someone attacked people with a knife on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on West Angus Avenue, it was reported 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Animal problem. Someone complained of a dog barking for more than two hours on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 6:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw juveniles at a park drinking on Glenview Drive, it was reported 7:36 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
BURLINGAME
Traffic hazard. Someone complained of juveniles skateboarding on Laguna Avenue, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Arrest. Someone stayed at a hotel using a fraudulent credit card on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed a vehicle’s tires on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole items on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.