Delivering bad news: Someone reported that their apartment mailbox was broken into on Irene Court in Belmont, it was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Dec. 6.
BURLINGAME
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen on Rollins Avenue, it was reported at 6:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Battery. A patient at a care facility reported that a nurse hit them on the arm on Trousdale Avenue, it was reported at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing a bike on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics and outstanding warrants on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
BELMONT
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on the 100 block of Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Dec 6.
Stolen vehicle. A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen on Briarfield Way, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on a warrant on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
