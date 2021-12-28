A DIY’er: A bleeding woman was digging with a shovel on Fashion Island Boulevard in San Mateo in what appeared to be a grave and was placing flowers down, it was reported 3:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
SAN MATEO
Welfare check. Someone was passed out in the middle of the road on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Vandalism. A woman believes her boyfriend popped the tire and threw oil on her car on Mariners Island Boulevard, it was reported 11:36 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Threats. Someone was taunting their neighbor and telling them that they are a “dead man walking,” it was reported 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Hit-and-run. A woman woke up to her parked Subaru Crosstrek on North Ellsworth Avenue to be crashed into, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Intoxicated person. A man appeared to be intoxicated and was yelling and screaming on Coyote Point Drive, it was reported 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on Bridgepointe Parkway and stole a backpack and a computer, it was reported 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Suspicious person. A man who broke into a residence on 14th Avenue in July returned, saying he lived there, it was reported 5:38 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Theft. A woman reported that her neighbors stole $100,000 worth of items and have been watching her 11:04 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
