Diamond in the rough — Someone gave their child jewelry that they refused to give back on Buena Vista Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 11:06 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
SAN BRUNO
Juvenile problem. Someone complained of a group of 15 juveniles making too much noise in a theater on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone said a San Bruno resident pointed a pistol at them on the corner of West San Bruno Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on West Angus Avenue, it was reported 7:21 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for grand theft at Sunglass Hut on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
SAN MATEO
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a pink BMW with their black Acura on Second Avenue and left, it was reported 3:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was doing street sweeping on La Selva Street and it smelled like a body was decomposing inside a motorhome, it was reported 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
