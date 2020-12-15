If you’re going to take that, please wear a mask: Someone shoplifted and refused to wear a mask at a store on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
BURLINGAME
Identity theft. Someone reported an account being opened in their name without their permission on Sequoia Avenue, it was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting an alcohol bottle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Malicious mischief. A sign in front of a church on El Camino Real was vandalized, it was reported 10:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Petty theft. Someone shoplifted on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Disturbance. Two elderly residents at a care home were pushing one another on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
