What, a rascal? — Someone stole an electric scooter on North San Anselmo Avenue in Millbrae, it was reported 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone broke the front passenger’s side window of a car on the 300 block of Adrian Road and stole a backpack containing a small lunchbox, it occurred between 6:20 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Burglary. Someone smashed the driver’s side rear window of a car parked on the first to 100 block of Rollins Road and stole a gray backpack containing miscellaneous items worth approximately $230, it occurred between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Arrest. A man was contacted for having a knife on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard and, after a search, it was found he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, leading to his arrest 3:16 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
