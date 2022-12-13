Pants purloiner — A man left a store with merchandise and set off the alarm with items he had put in his pants on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Pants purloiner — A man left a store with merchandise and set off the alarm with items he had put in his pants on Walnut Street in Redwood City, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Burglary. Someone stole at Costco on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Burglary. Someone stole from a Valreo on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle at Doubletree on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at Circle K on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Burglary. Someone stole from La Quinta Motor Inn on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an incident involving narcotics on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Citation. A Napa resident was cited for violations including driving with a suspended driver’s license on the intersection of Sand Hill and Whiskey roads, it was reported 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Citation. A San Mateo resident was cited for driving a vehicle with a suspended license on the 100 block of Cañada Road, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Citation. A Moss Beach resident was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and illegal fireworks on the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Airport Street, it was reported 5:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, it was reported 11:32 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested, to be released when sober, for public intoxication on the 2600 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
