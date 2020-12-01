Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Loss of power: A generator worth $500 was stolen from a porch on Berkeley Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

HALF MOON BAY

Driving with suspended license. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Highway 1, it was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

Drunk driving. Someone was found to be intoxicated while driving on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Misdemeanor warrant. Someone was found to have an active warrant on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Firearm. A driver was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription