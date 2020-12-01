Loss of power: A generator worth $500 was stolen from a porch on Berkeley Avenue in San Carlos, it was reported at 4:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
HALF MOON BAY
Driving with suspended license. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Highway 1, it was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Drunk driving. Someone was found to be intoxicated while driving on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Misdemeanor warrant. Someone was found to have an active warrant on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Firearm. A driver was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
