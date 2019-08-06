This is becoming a wheel problem: A tire was stolen from a vehicle on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame, it was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday, July 22.
Burlingame
Theft. License plates were stolen from vehicles on Hillview Court, it was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday, July 22.
Redwood City
Theft. Two people were filling backpacks with merchandise on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday, July 29.
Vandalism. Two parking meters were vandalized on Walnut Street, it was reported at 10:03 a.m. Monday, July 29.
Arrest. A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Wellesley Crescent Circle, it was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Trespass. Someone was camping on private property on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported at 7:48 a.m. Friday, July 18.
Arrest. A Princeton resident was arrested on Johnson Pier for having a felony warrant and violating probation, it was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, July 17.
San Carlos
Arrest. A Redwood City man was arrested for driving under the influence on Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 12:57 a.m. Monday, July 8.
