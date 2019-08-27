Fishy business: A homeowner on Fernwood Street in San Mateo woke up to their dog barking and found that the garage had been broken into and a stack of unknown business cards were found by his vehicle, it was reported at 6:29 a.m. Friday Aug. 16.
San Mateo
Missing person. A mother called concerned from Flores Street that her daughter has not returned home from work after taking Uber, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Disturbance. Someone was fighting, punching and trying to sit on people after being removed from Caltrain’s train tracks on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Threats. A customer threatened a store employee on South El Camino Real mentioning they would find someone to kill them, it was reported at 6:35 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15.
Suspicious. A father and son were arguing on Fathom Drive and gun shots were fired, it was reported at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Millbrae
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested on Chadbourne Avenue for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 13.
Arrest. A Salinas resident was arrested on South El Camino Real for having an active warrant, it was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.