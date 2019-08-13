Rad!: A group of bicyclists were doing wheelies on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Foster City
Arrest. A Foster City man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday Aug. 8.
Reckless driving. A motorist was speeding on East Hillsdale Boulevard and Altair Avenue, it was reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug 8.
Theft. Someone’s catalytic converter was stolen on Balclutha Drive, it was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Arrest. A Foster City man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and the possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia on State Route 92 and Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 5:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for assault, battery and willfully endangering a child on Farragut Boulevard, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Half Moon Bay
Suspended license. A Fremont man was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 200 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported at 4:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on the 100 block of Amesport Landing, it was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for the possession of unlawful paraphernalia and resisting arrest on Oak Avenue and Pilarcitos Avenue, it was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
