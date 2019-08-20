Driving people crazy: A motorist was speeding while simultaneously yelling out of their sunroof on Beach Park and Shell boulevards in Foster City, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
San Mateo
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a vehicle, which caused the vehicle to collide into another vehicle, then drove away on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Casa de Campo, it was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Stolen vehicle. A gray van was stolen on 19th Avenue, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Vandalism. Someone spray painted a garage door and a vehicle on Fathom Drive, it was reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Vandalism. Someone’s tires were slashed on Second Avenue, it was reported at 4:28 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Foster City
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Suspended license. A San Jose man was cited for driving with a suspended license on Edgewater Boulevard and Regulus Street, it was reported at 12:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on Triton Drive, it was reported at 12:39 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
