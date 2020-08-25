Olly olly oxen free: A person was hiding in the bushes on Sunnybrae Boulevard and South Grant Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious person. Someone on Park Place was wearing a beach towel with nothing underneath and was repeatedly exposing themself, it was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday Aug. 10.
Scam. Someone on Crystal Springs Road was blackmailed by someone they met on a dating site, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Theft. Someone on South Norfolk Street stole a bag full of items from a shopping center, it was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Disturbance. Someone hit another person on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:58 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Disturbance. A person arrived home on Beacon Avenue after a stay in the hospital and all their property was placed on the grass, it was reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for driving without an interlock device while on a suspended license on Sweeney Avenue, it was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Cited. A Redwood City resident was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.