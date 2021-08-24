Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Oops! ... I Did It Again: Someone reported a person shouting, “Guilty! Guilty! Guilty!” on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

MILLBRAE

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a parked vehicle on the corner of Crystal Springs Road and Skyline Boulevard and stole a wallet, U.S. currency and other items worth approximately $420, it was reported between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway and stole approximately $4,050 worth of items, it was reported between 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Citation. A man was detained for jaywalking and after consenting to a search, it was found he was in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia resulting in a citation, it was reported 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

SAN BRUNO

Petty theft. Someone stole $120 worth of clothing on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Suspicious person. Someone trespassed and was loitering outside of a building on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Petty theft. Someone stole alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:21 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Reckless driver. Someone reported a driver weaving in and out of traffic and cutting cars off on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Vehicle code violation. Someone reported four vehicles parked where signs were posted on the corner of Cupid Row and Carlton Avenue, it was reported 7:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

