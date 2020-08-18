Smells like trouble: Someone stole two bags of deodorant from a store on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. After squatters were removed from a building on Marshall Street, maintenance noticed a rifle was left on the bed, it was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Brandishing. A person brandished a knife at another person on Main Street, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Animal. A raccoon followed a cat inside a house on Hastings Avenue, it was reported at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Petty theft. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole wheels from vehicles on Bair Island Road, it was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
HALF MOON BAY
Drugs. Someone on Second Avenue was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
General information. A property owner believed a past tenant used the residence to grow large amounts of marijuana, it was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Vandalism. Someone spray painted vulgar and inappropriate language on Highway 1, it was reported at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.